Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Blake Lamb Funeral Home/103rd
4727 West 103rd Street
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 636-1193
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Bagniewski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard R. Bagniewski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard R. Bagniewski Obituary
Bagniewski, Richard R., 82, of Palos Heights, IL. He was the loving son of the late Michael and the late Tillie; beloved husband of the late Mary née Magner; treasured brother of the late Daniel (the late Joan) and the late Nancy; cherished uncle of Michael (Debby), Daniel and Linda; fond great uncle of Jessica; great great uncle of Jacob, Dean and the late Nolan; he was loved by many. Member of Our Lady of the Ridge Church, where he served as an usher for many years. He was a devoted employee of ComEd for over 35 years. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. A memorial mass will be held at a later date. Arrangements under the care of Blake-Lamb Funeral Home. Info 708-636-1193 or www.blakelamboaklawn.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Blake Lamb Funeral Home/103rd
Download Now