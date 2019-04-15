Home

Richard R. Joslyn Obituary
Richard R. Joslyn, late of Tinley Park, IL formerly of Orland Park, IL. Beloved husband of Eva nee Goetz and the late Catherine nee Goff. Loving father of Janet (Brian) Mitchell, Steve (Dawn) and Jean (late Gerry) Burns Step father of Andrew (Justine) Moe, Tracy (Thom) Moore and Michael (Carrie) Moe. Cherished grandfather of Brittany, Morgan, Gerry, Brian, Ryan, Michael, Makenzie, Kate, Madeline, Abby, Nolan and Madison. Dear brother of Joan Lind. Dearest brother in law of Ellen Flanagan. Many nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday 9:30AM at St. Michael Church 14327 S. Highland Ave. Orland Park, IL. Memorial visitation Tuesday from 3:00 to 8:00 PM at Vandenberg Funeral Home 17248 S. Harlem Ave. Tinley Park, IL. Cremation rite in private. 708-532-1635 or www.vandenbergfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 15, 2019
