RICHARD R. PAULUS
1921 - 2020
RICHARD R. PAULUS, (Mr. Tip Top), WWII U.S. Army Veteran; beloved husband of the late Virginia (nee Buczek); loving father of Richard J., retired CPD 12 Dist. (Marcia) Paulus & Ronald A. (Cheryl) Paulus; dearest grandfather of Michelle (Ryan) Sabo & John (Nicole) Paulus; dear great grandfather of Olivia, Madilyn & Harper; devoted son of the late John Paulus & the late Bernice (nee Garrish); dear brother of the late Elenore "Elly" Izodorski, late Florence (late Bob) Knafl, late Adeline (late Harry) Beekman & late Stanley Paulus; fond brother-in-law of late Irene (late Guido) Cortesi, late Frank (late Mary) Buczek & late Michael (late Anne) Buczek; cherished uncle of many nieces & nephews; his pet buddies, Murphy, Maggie, Daisy, Rocko & Otis; retired from Ward Baking Co. & Walgreens; Member of St. Isidore PNA, Archbishop Weber #2789 K of C, Archer Hghts. Civic Ass. A die-hard Cubs and Bear Fan. Visitation Thursday, December 10, 2020, 8:30-11 a.m. at Zarzycki Manor Chapels, Ltd., 8999 S. Archer Ave., Willow Springs. Funeral 11 a.m. from the funeral home to Sacred Heart Church. Mass 12 p.m. Registration required. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Donations to the 100th Club of Chicago, PAWS or Disabled Veterans. (708) 839-8999 or www.ZarzyckiManorChapels.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune from Dec. 6 to Dec. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
10
Visitation
08:30 - 11:00 AM
Zarzycki Manor Chapels, Ltd.
DEC
10
Funeral
11:00 AM
Zarzycki Manor Chapels, Ltd.
DEC
10
Funeral Mass
12:00 PM
Sacred Heart Church
Funeral services provided by
Zarzycki Manor Chapels, Ltd.
8999 South Archer Avenue
Willow Springs, IL 60480
(708) 839-8999
