Loving husband of Carol. Devoted father to Maria Rickert (Ron Wozny). Beloved son of the late Adolph and the late Gertrude. Valued son-in-law to Anna McGarity. Cherished cousin to Alan (Bev) and Donna (Will) Rickert. Surrogate father and grandfather to Rob, Lauren, Rory, Bennett, and Graham Hass. Dearest friend to Ron and Joy Micheletto. During WWII Richard worked with Douglas Aircraft and served with the Illinois Civil Air Patrol. As a Construction Superintendent, Richard worked for Enger Vavra and Sievert Corporation and was a Local 1 Carpenters Union, Chicago, for 68 years. Richard was a long time member of Grace United Church of Christ, Northbrook Sports Club, Arlington Heights Rifle & Pistol Club, "The Herd" Impala Car Club, and Experimental Pilot Association (EAA). Services will be private. For more information please contact Sax-Tiedemann Funeral Home & Crematorium at 847.678.1950 or www.sax-tiedemann.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Apr. 6 to Apr. 12, 2020