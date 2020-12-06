1/
Richard Roeske
Richard Roeske, age 59, of Naperville, suddenly, December 2, 2020. Beloved son of the late Raymond T. and the late Betty Ann nee Kempiak Roeske; loved brother of Stephen (Susan Mertens) Roeske and Rochelle (Michael) Rynes, fond uncle of Tyler Rynes. Chief Accounting Officer for Kemper Corp. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Seton Church, 87th & Lisson Rd. Naperville followed by a 12:00 noon graveside service at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery (please meet at cemetery office) A visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at the Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 516 S. Washington St. Naperville, IL. Memorials to the American Heart Association. 630 355 0264. www.beidelmankunschfh.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
8
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory - Historical Downtown Chapel
DEC
9
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Seton Church
DEC
9
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Holy Sepulchre Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory - Historical Downtown Chapel
516 S. Washington Street
Naperville, IL 60540
630-355-0264
