Richard Roeske, age 59, of Naperville, suddenly, December 2, 2020. Beloved son of the late Raymond T. and the late Betty Ann nee Kempiak Roeske; loved brother of Stephen (Susan Mertens) Roeske and Rochelle (Michael) Rynes, fond uncle of Tyler Rynes. Chief Accounting Officer for Kemper Corp. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Seton Church, 87th & Lisson Rd. Naperville followed by a 12:00 noon graveside service at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery (please meet at cemetery office) A visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at the Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 516 S. Washington St. Naperville, IL. Memorials to the American Heart Association
