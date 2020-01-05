|
|
Richard Ross Skloot, age 56, beloved husband of Kari, nee Flugum. Loving father of Mason Skloot. Devoted son of Ina (the late Gerald) Nechamkin and the late Marvin (Judy Nelsen) Skloot, and son-in-law of Curtis and LaDonna Flugum. Cherished brother of Howard Skloot and Janet (Paul) Katz, brother-in-law of Kristi (Mike) Upah, Kandi (Dave) Brittain, and Mike (Marissa) Flugum. Adored uncle of Ian and Adam Katz; Alex and Ainsley Upah; Luke, Jack and Klare Brittain; Libbie, Emma and Christain Flugum. Preceded in death by nephew Nicholas Upah. Service Monday, 1:30 PM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 195 North Buffalo Grove Rd., (one block North of Lake Cook Rd.) Buffalo Grove. Interment Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his memory may be made to Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation, 302 Ridgefield Court, Asheville, NC 28806, www.curethekids.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Buffalo Grove Chapel - 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 5, 2020