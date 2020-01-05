Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel
195 North Buffalo Grove Road
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089-1703
(847) 229-8822
Service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
1:30 PM
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel
195 North Buffalo Grove Road
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089-1703
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Skloot
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Ross Skloot

Add a Memory
Richard Ross Skloot, age 56, beloved husband of Kari, nee Flugum. Loving father of Mason Skloot. Devoted son of Ina (the late Gerald) Nechamkin and the late Marvin (Judy Nelsen) Skloot, and son-in-law of Curtis and LaDonna Flugum. Cherished brother of Howard Skloot and Janet (Paul) Katz, brother-in-law of Kristi (Mike) Upah, Kandi (Dave) Brittain, and Mike (Marissa) Flugum. Adored uncle of Ian and Adam Katz; Alex and Ainsley Upah; Luke, Jack and Klare Brittain; Libbie, Emma and Christain Flugum. Preceded in death by nephew Nicholas Upah. Service Monday, 1:30 PM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 195 North Buffalo Grove Rd., (one block North of Lake Cook Rd.) Buffalo Grove. Interment Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his memory may be made to Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation, 302 Ridgefield Court, Asheville, NC 28806, www.curethekids.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Buffalo Grove Chapel - 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel
Download Now