Richard S. Bauman (Dick), age 76, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on August 19, 2020. Beloved husband of 50 years to Bridget nee O'Malley. Loving father of Tracy (Jon) Brumley, Stephen (Michelle) Bauman; proud and adored Papa of Grace and Thomas Brumley, Drew and Ella Bauman; dear brother of the late Hank (the late Carol and the late Nancy) Bauman, the late Janet Murphy and the late Patti Friedman; fond brother-in-law of the late Margaret (the late George) Fletcher, Eileen (Phil) Boyle, Maureen (the late Peter) Ridge, Theresa Ridgeway, Patrick (the late Julia) O'Malley, Nancy (the late John) Mulrooney, Martin (Christina) O'Malley, and Philomena (Joe) Conneely; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews; and a loyal friend to many. Dick lived a great, happy life with no regrets. He cherished every minute he spent with his children and grandchildren. Dick had a great sense of humor, was a lifelong Cubs fan and fishing enthusiast. He was an avid golfer who organized and enjoyed his annual Fox Hills Golf Outing. He was a proud union member who served as International Representative of the Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Union. He proudly served in the US Army during the Vietnam War. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Dick Bauman can be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation, PO Box 368, Woodland Hills, CA, 91365 or @ garysinisefoundation.org
Arrangements by Cooney Funeral Home.