Richard S. Bukowski, 77, passed away March 17, 2020 after a long illness. He was a true gentleman, much loved by his family and friends and was a caring, inspirational teacher.
He was strong of character, wise of mind and kind of heart. He traveled the world, spoke fluent German, enjoyed live theater, solving crossword puzzles and taking long walks observing the beauty of trees. Indeed, he was the Oak of our family - tall, dependable, resilient.
Richard loved math for its order and precision. He taught for 36 years and shared this love of math with his students in Hamburg, Germany (teaching in German!) and at Whitney Young Magnet School in Chicago where he helped the Math Team to many victories. His recommendations helped seniors enter the college of their choice. Thank you notes written to 'Mr. B.' were abundant and always mentioned his gift of making learning enjoyable. As one student wrote "You have taught us self-discipline, perseverance and many other important values of life - as well as derivatives, integers and other components of calculus." Another student said that an accurate description of 'Mr. B.' was that of a candle - "someone who lights up the lives of others."
He attended Tuley High School and earned his Bachelor's and Master's Degrees from the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign. Throughout his career, he received recognition for his many academic and professional achievements.
Richard was a devoted son to his parents, Eugenia and Stanley Bukowski. He is survived by his loving sister Eleanora Kulm and his nephews, David Kulm and Steven Kulm. With open arms he welcomed into the family Steven's wife Melissa and rejoiced when he became Great Uncle to their daughter, Elena, who he adored.
Richard will be remembered for his firm handshake, warm smile, never-ending support and enthusiasm. As a colleague wrote, "I don't believe I'll ever meet anyone else like him."
Richard was a generous supporter of St. Thecla Parish, Chicago, as well as organizations that feed the poor. Instead of flowers, donations to such causes are appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME. Info. 773-774-0366 or www.colonialfuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 5, 2020