Richard S. Gutof, 78 Devoted husband to Anita nee Weisz, loving father to Daniel Gutof and Deborah (Walter Vanderschraaf) Gutof and dotting Papa to Devon and Lucas. Richard will also be remembered as a gentle and kind brother to Dale (Bruce) Samlan and proud Uncle to Robin, David (Dolly), Jacob and the late Howard. Richard has an endless community of friends and admirers. His charm, his wit and his infectious smile captured the hearts of everyone he met, and in this way, his spirit lives on in all of us. Service Friday, 1:30 pm at Congregation B'nai Jehoshua Beth Elohim, (BJBE) 1201 Lake Cook Road, Deerfield, IL 60015 Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Congregation BJBE and the Salvation Army Metropolitan Divisional Headquarters, 5040 N. Pulaski Road, Chicago, IL 60630 would be appreciated. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 7, 2019
