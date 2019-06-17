|
Kazmer , Richard S. 'Rich' Richard S. "Rich" Kazmer, age 79, a resident of Naperville, IL since 2009, formerly of Chicago and Lisle, IL, passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Edward Hospital in Naperville. He was born May 10, 1940 in Chicago, IL. Services and interment will be private. Arrangements by Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL. For a complete obituary, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com or call (630) 355-0213 for more information.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 17, 2019