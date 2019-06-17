Home

POWERED BY

Services
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Kazmer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard S. Kazmer


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Richard S. Kazmer Obituary
Kazmer , Richard S. 'Rich' Richard S. "Rich" Kazmer, age 79, a resident of Naperville, IL since 2009, formerly of Chicago and Lisle, IL, passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Edward Hospital in Naperville. He was born May 10, 1940 in Chicago, IL. Services and interment will be private. Arrangements by Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL. For a complete obituary, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com or call (630) 355-0213 for more information.



Sign Guestbook at chicagotribune.com/obituaries
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
Download Now