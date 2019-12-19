Home

POWERED BY

Services
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Mattioda
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard S. Mattioda


1954 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard S. Mattioda Obituary
Richard S. "Rick" Mattioda, age 65, a long-time resident of Naperville, IL, formerly of Spring Valley, IL, passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019, surrounded by his family, after a valiant battle with cancer. He was born November 8, 1954 in Spring Valley. Rick was a 35 year employee of Leopardo Companies Inc., Hoffman Estates, IL. Arrangements by Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL. For service times and a complete obituary, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com or call (630) 355-0213 for more information.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -