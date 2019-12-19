|
|
Richard S. "Rick" Mattioda, age 65, a long-time resident of Naperville, IL, formerly of Spring Valley, IL, passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019, surrounded by his family, after a valiant battle with cancer. He was born November 8, 1954 in Spring Valley. Rick was a 35 year employee of Leopardo Companies Inc., Hoffman Estates, IL. Arrangements by Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL. For service times and a complete obituary, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com or call (630) 355-0213 for more information.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 19, 2019