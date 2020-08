Oct 29, 1925- July 20, 2020Richard S, 94, formerly of Chicago, Homewood, Long Boat Key, Bradenton Fl. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Mary Neufeld, their children Anne Rutz (Daniel). Richard (Jean), Douglass (Barbara), David (Lisa), Donald (Darcy), 15 grandchildren and 8 great -grandchildren. Richard was a WW II Naval Officer serving in the Pacific aboard the USS Barrow. Later he earned an MBA at the University of Chicago. He retired after a long career in the Aluminum Industry. He played tennis into his mid 70's and was an avid golfer up to age 90. Private services have been held. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsons-funeral.com