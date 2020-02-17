|
|
Richard S. Picur; beloved husband of Joyce nee Placzek; loving father of Rachael Picur and Douglas (Christine) Lewis; cherished grandfather of Douglas, Jr.; fond brother of Ronald (Rebecca) Picur; ; also loving brother-in-law, uncle and friend of many.
Visitation Wednesday, February 19, 2020 from 3:00 - 9:00 p.m. at COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME 6250 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago. Funeral services Thursday, February 20, starting with prayers at 9:30 a.m. from the funeral home, proceeding to St. Tarcissus Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment will follow at St. Adalbert Cemetery, Niles. Info 773-774-0366 or www.colonialfuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 17, 2020