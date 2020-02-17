Home

Colonial Wojciechowski Funeral Home
6250 North Milwaukee Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
(773) 774-0366
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Colonial Wojciechowski Funeral Home
6250 North Milwaukee Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
Prayer Service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
9:30 AM
Colonial Wojciechowski Funeral Home
6250 North Milwaukee Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Tarcissus Church
Interment
Following Services
St. Adalbert Cemetery
Niles, IL
Richard S. Picur Obituary
Richard S. Picur; beloved husband of Joyce nee Placzek; loving father of Rachael Picur and Douglas (Christine) Lewis; cherished grandfather of Douglas, Jr.; fond brother of Ronald (Rebecca) Picur; ; also loving brother-in-law, uncle and friend of many.

Visitation Wednesday, February 19, 2020 from 3:00 - 9:00 p.m. at COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME 6250 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago. Funeral services Thursday, February 20, starting with prayers at 9:30 a.m. from the funeral home, proceeding to St. Tarcissus Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment will follow at St. Adalbert Cemetery, Niles. Info 773-774-0366 or www.colonialfuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 17, 2020
