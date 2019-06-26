Richard S. Piepho, age 61 of Naperville, passed away June 24, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Wendy (nee Johnson), sister Linda Piepho, mother-in-law Judith Johnson, brother-in-laws Paul (Carol) and Scott (Tatyana) Johnson and nephews and niece, Drew, Ryan and Erin. He is preceded in death by his parents Carlton and Dorothy Piepho, his daughter Alexandra "Ally" and his father-in-law Jared Johnson. He attended Purdue University and received his Masters of Science in Engineering from the University of California, Berkeley. Richard was president of Tau Beta Pi and a member of Eta Kappa Nu, Engineering Honor Societies. Richard worked as an electrical engineer who specialized in computer science for many years. Richard started his career at Bell Laboratories and retired from Motorola Solutions. Richard loved traveling the world, was an avid reader and learner, loved spending time in his flower garden, but most of all enjoyed time with his girls, Ally and Wendy. A visitation will be held on Saturday, June 29, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1310 Shepherd Dr., Naperville from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. with a service at 11 a.m. Private interment to follow at Naperville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to be made to the Alexandra G. Piepho scholarship at the Case-Western Reserve University Scholarship Fund. (www.case.edu/giving/how/) or Naperville Education Foundation (www.nef203.org). Arrangements by Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, info 630-355-0264. www.beidelmankunschfh.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary