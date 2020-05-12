Richard S. "Dick" Rhodes, 89, passed away quietly at his home in Lincolnwood, IL. Richard was born March 22, 1931, to Harry and Sarah Rhodes, in Chicago, Illinois. At age 11 he and his family moved to Michigan City, Indiana. He had an older brother, Sydney, and a younger sister, Deanna . He graduated from Isaac C. Elston High School in Michigan City, in 1947. He attended Indiana University and received his B.S. degree in Business in 1950. He then enrolled at the Indiana University School of Law where he served on the editorial board of the?Indiana Law Journal. He graduated, Order of the Coif, with a LL.B. degree in 1953. In June, 1952, he married Judith Mayer. After graduation, he served in the Judge Advocate General's Corps of the United States Army, serving at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. In 1956 he moved to Washington, D.C. to work in the General Counsel's office of the Federal Communications Commission. His career in government service lasted only five months, however, as he was selected to serve as a clerk to Associate Justice of the Supreme Court, Sherman Minton. When Minton retired, Richard clerked for Justice William J. Brennan. He and the family then moved to Park Forest, IL. He would spend more than 30 years working for the Chicago firm, Chadwell, Keck, Kayser, Ruggles & McLaren. He ultimately became a partner, specializing in antitrust law. Richard served as Chairman of the Chicago Bar Association's antitrust committee, as President of the IU Alumni Club of Chicago, and was an active member of the Law School's Board of Visitors for many years. He was inducted into the Maurer School of Law Academy of Law Alumni Fellows in 2012. Just when many retire, he switched focus and began a second legal career specializing in alternative dispute resolution: arbitration under the auspices of the American Arbitration Association and mediation for the Center for Conflict Resolution. Richard was a leader in the Chicago Jewish community for many years. He was synagogue president at 2 synagogues, co-founded the Community Foundation for Jewish Education in 1993 and was President of the Jewish Council for Urban Affairs from 2000 until 2003. In 1965, the family moved to Wilmette, IL, near the shores of Lake Michigan, where he lived until December, 2018, when Alzheimer's forced him to move to a memory care unit in Lincolnwood. He is survived by wife Judith, and sons Stephen (Sophie), Harry (Helene), David (Rhonda) and son-in-law Ronald (Jamie), 9 grandchildren (Benjamin, Julia, Henry, Elisheva, Alex, Liat, Dov, Avigal, and Eran), and 8 great-grandchildren. His daughter Mary Ann preceded him in death. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, memorial services and shiva will be held via live-streaming. He is to be buried in Michigan City, Indiana. Those wishing to donate in his name are encouraged to donate to Beth Emet The Free Synagogue, 1224 Dempster Street, Evanston, Illinois 60202, bethemet.org/giving/online.htmlor to Alzheimer's Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011, act.alz.org or any other charity of your choice. To attend the funeral live stream, please visit our website. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 12, 2020.