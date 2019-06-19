Home

POWERED BY

Services
Elmwood Chapel
11200 S Ewing Ave
Chicago, IL 60617
(773) 731-2749
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Elmwood Chapel
11200 S Ewing Ave
Chicago, IL 60617
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
10:15 AM
Elmwood Chapel
11200 S Ewing Ave
Chicago, IL 60617
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Michael Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Zack
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard S. Zack

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Richard S. Zack Obituary
Zack , Richard S. Richard S. Zack, age 72, late of South Chicago, "Bush", passed away peacefully on June 17, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Pamela (nee Lulinski) for 52 years. Loving father of Cathryn (Phillip) Wojtonik and Cristie Peralta. Dedicated grandpa of Michael, Richard, Dominic and Christian. Survived by sister's Alice, Sharon and brother Edward. Very proud uncle of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents Stephen and Helen; sister Geraldine and brother Robert. Richard will always be remembered for being a compassionate family man and an avid outdoorsman. Visitation Thursday 2-9pm. Funeral services Friday, June 21, 2019 at 10:15am from the Elmwood Chapel, 11200 S. Ewing Ave., Chicago to St. Michael Church. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. 773-731-2749. www.elmwoodchapel.com

Sign Guestbook at chicagotribune.com/obituaries
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now