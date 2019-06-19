|
Zack , Richard S. Richard S. Zack, age 72, late of South Chicago, "Bush", passed away peacefully on June 17, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Pamela (nee Lulinski) for 52 years. Loving father of Cathryn (Phillip) Wojtonik and Cristie Peralta. Dedicated grandpa of Michael, Richard, Dominic and Christian. Survived by sister's Alice, Sharon and brother Edward. Very proud uncle of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents Stephen and Helen; sister Geraldine and brother Robert. Richard will always be remembered for being a compassionate family man and an avid outdoorsman. Visitation Thursday 2-9pm. Funeral services Friday, June 21, 2019 at 10:15am from the Elmwood Chapel, 11200 S. Ewing Ave., Chicago to St. Michael Church. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. 773-731-2749. www.elmwoodchapel.com
