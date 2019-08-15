|
Richard S. Zaprzalka, age 88, US Army Veteran, beloved husband of Gene, nee Pierog; loving father of Susan (Robert) Kurek, and Mark (Kim); dear grandfather of Ryan and Dustin; cherished brother of Loretta Pszczolkowski; fond uncle of many. Richard was a Past Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus Council #4338, a member of the Holy Name Men's Club and Golden Agers Club at St. John Brebeuf Church, a past Commander of the American Legion Post 923, a past Scout Master of the Boy Scouts, and a member of The Moose. Visitation at the Skaja Terace Funeral Home 7812 N. Milwaukee Ave Niles on Friday from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Funeral Saturday 9:15 am to St. John Brebeuf Church Mass 10:00 am. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery. Funeral info 847-966-7302 or www.skajafuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 15, 2019