Skaja Terrace Funeral Home
7812 N. Milwaukee Avenue
Niles, IL 60714
(847) 966-7302
Richard Zaprzalka
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Skaja Terace Funeral Home
7812 N. Milwaukee Ave
Niles, IL
Funeral
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
9:15 AM
Skaja Terace Funeral Home
7812 N. Milwaukee Ave
Niles, IL
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John Brebeuf Church
Richard S. Zaprzalka


1930 - 2019
Richard S. Zaprzalka Obituary
Richard S. Zaprzalka, age 88, US Army Veteran, beloved husband of Gene, nee Pierog; loving father of Susan (Robert) Kurek, and Mark (Kim); dear grandfather of Ryan and Dustin; cherished brother of Loretta Pszczolkowski; fond uncle of many. Richard was a Past Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus Council #4338, a member of the Holy Name Men's Club and Golden Agers Club at St. John Brebeuf Church, a past Commander of the American Legion Post 923, a past Scout Master of the Boy Scouts, and a member of The Moose. Visitation at the Skaja Terace Funeral Home 7812 N. Milwaukee Ave Niles on Friday from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Funeral Saturday 9:15 am to St. John Brebeuf Church Mass 10:00 am. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery. Funeral info 847-966-7302 or www.skajafuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 15, 2019
