Dr. Richard Saul, world renowned pediatrician and neurologist, dies at 82
Richard Saul pioneered the field of behavioral medicine, and later rose to worldwide acclaim with his controversial 2014 book "ADHD Does Not Exist: The Truth About Attention Deficit and Hyperactivity Disorder." He was featured on CNBC, Fox News, The Doctors and Good Morning Britain.
Dr. Saul was not only world renowned for his pioneering work, he was beloved as a pediatrician by generations of families in the North Shore for his wit, extraordinary bedside manner and brilliance.
Dr. Saul began his career in 1964 as a pediatrician in the U.S. Army with the rank of Captain, and was soon assigned to be a consultant to the Surgeon General of the Army. After being honorably discharged he was appointed Chief Resident at Children's Memorial Hospital in Chicago. Dr. Saul became a partner in Associated Pediatrics, the renowned North Shore pediatric practice, and Chairman of the Department of Pediatrics at Highland Park Hospital from 1979-1982. He was also Chairman of the Illinois Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics. Dr. Saul was a professor of Pediatrics at Northwestern University and Chicago Medical School.
Dr. Saul is survived by his wife of 53 years, Yolanda Saul, his two children Eric and Jason (third son Brad, deceased 2015), and 8 grandchildren, Zachary, Alexa, Gabrielle, Griffen, Brennan, Jonah, Max and Isadore.
Family services were held at Zion Garden Cemetery.
Donations can be made in Dr. Saul's honor to Chicago Medical School at Rosalind Franklin University.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Aug. 18 to Aug. 22, 2019