Richard H. Schaefer, Lifelong Chicagoan from Park Ridge. Beloved husband of 46 years to Susan; loving father of Christine Nell and John Richard Schaefer; dear brother of Robert (the late Peggy) and Ronald (Jayne). Will be missed by many nieces and nephews. In Lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Rainbow Hospice Ark. Visitation Monday, from 4 to 8 P.M. Funeral prayers Tuesday, 9:15 A.M. at Nelson Funeral Home 820 Talcott Rd. procession to Mary, Seat of Wisdom Church for 10 A.M. Mass of Christian Burial. Interment Calvary Cemetery. For info www.nelsonfunerals.com or (847) 823-5122.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 10, 2019