Schlapp , Richard Richard Earl Schlapp (formerly of Oswego and Montgomery, Illinois) passed away on June 14, 2019.



Richard was born in Monmouth, Illinois and raised in Oswego. He was a graduate of Oswego High School and Northern Illinois University. He was also a graduate of the U.S. Army Language School in Monterey, California where he learned German. He served most of his army time in Berlin, Germany during the days of "the Wall". He was employed as an accountant at Caterpillar Tractor, Aurora Plant for thirty-nine years. He was also a charter member of the Oswegoland Optimist Club.



On May 22, 1965, Richard and Joan Allison were united in Holy Matrimony at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Elgin, Illinois. They were blessed in 1968 with a loving daughter, Pam. They were also blessed in 1988 with Pam's marriage to Mark Anderson; in 1996 with granddaughter, Kira; and in 1999 with grandson, Karl. In 2008, Richard and Joan moved to Colorado Springs to be with their family.



He was preceded in death by his mother, Catherine; father, Earl; step-mother, Dorothy; sisters, Barbara Lepard, JoAnn Shride, Karla Huchel and Robbyn Schlapp; brothers, Harry Schlapp and Dwight Foster; and brothers-in-law, William Lepard, Art Wegner, Robert Funk and Larry Shride.



Richard is survived by his wife, Joan of fifty-four years; his daughter, Pam (Mark) Anderson, and their children, Kira and Karl; his sisters, Martha Mitchell, Earlyne Dodd; brothers, Wesley Foster, Stephen Foster and Paul Schlapp; and sisters-in-law, Judy Wegner and Charlene Funk.



Family members extend heartfelt gratitude to our caregivers from Abode Hospice and Amada Home Care, especially Jenae, Robin and Bendu. We also extend special thanks to our loving neighbors who have been so caring and helpful over the years.



Visitation, 1:00PM-2:30PM, Saturday, June 22, 2019, The Springs Funeral Services-North, 6575 Oakwood Boulevard, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80923.



Graveside, 10:00AM, Monday, June 24, 2019, Pikes Peak National Cemetery, 10545 Drennan Road, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80925.



Contributions in Richard's memory may be made to Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 4125 Constitution Avenue, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80909, www.holycrosscs.org https://www.holycrosscs.org/or Bethesda Lutheran Home, 600 Hoffmann Drive, Watertown, Wisconsin, 53094, bethesdalc.org/