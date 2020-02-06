Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel
195 North Buffalo Grove Road
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089-1703
(847) 229-8822
Service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:30 AM
Richard Shamberg, age 90. Beloved husband of the late Hinda. Loving father of David (Laura) Shamberg and Julie (Steve) Spencer. Proud grandfather of Lewis, Marcus and Justin Shamberg, Blake Reback, and Sela Spencer and furry grandkids Lando and Peyton. Dear brother of the late Shirley (the late Dr. Max) Klein. Service Friday 10:30 AM, at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 195 North Buffalo Grove Rd (one block North of Lake Cook Rd.), Buffalo Grove. Interment Westlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Smidt Heart Institute/Heart Failure Research Program c/o Cedars-Sinai Gift Administration, 8700 Beverly Blvd., Suite 2416, Los Angeles, CA 90048-0750.

Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 6, 2020
