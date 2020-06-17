Richard Sigel, age 92. Beloved husband of Susan, nee Goldman. Loving father of Andrew, Anthony (Jennifer) and the late David Sigel. Brother of Fay (the late Robert) Witz. Uncle to Michael and Daniel Witz. Infinite gratitude to Vince and Dindo, the best caregivers in the world. Private graveside service will be held. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Morraine Township Food Pantry, 800 Central Ave, Highland Park, IL 60035, www.morrainetownship.org or My Block, My Hood, My City 47 W. Polk St., Suite 100, Chicago, IL 60605, www.formyblock.org.To attend the funeral live stream please visit our website. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 17, 2020.