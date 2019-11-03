|
Travel industry innovator Richard Small passed away on October 1 at the age of 90. Beloved husband of Arlene (nee Prybil) for 49 years, Richard was a father to five children Colleen (Sowinski), Richard Jr. (Amanda), Joseph (Connal), Mark (Kathy) and Brian (Colleen). He was also loved by fourteen grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Richard leaves behind sister Marilyn O'Boyle and was fond uncle to many nieces and nephews. He will also be missed by dear friend and business colleague Kathleen Xaverius (Kernaghan), who played such a special role in the life of Richard and Arlene.
Richard lived a storied life. He, along with Arlene, founded Alumni Holidays (AHI Travel) in 1962 at the dawn of the jet age. This was the first company to specialize in designing and operating travel programs specifically developed for alumni associations and their constituents. From this start, an entire industry was born. The client list of AHI Travel reads like a Who's Who of prestigious universities across the U.S. and Canada.
He and Arlene also had a strong influence on the river cruise industry, launching many pioneering river cruise programs on the Danube, Volga, Main, Neckar, Seine, Rhone and Elbe rivers, as well as the first cruises on the Russian Waterways between St. Petersburg and Moscow.
In addition to his business acumen, Richard was a great philanthropist, with a kind heart and a steel will. He excelled scholastically, serving as President of his class from first grade through high school graduation before attending the University of Notre Dame and graduating Cum Laude. Throughout his life Richard connected with people, positively influencing the lives of so many – his personal family, the AHI Travel family that he unceasingly mentored, supported and encouraged, and the thousands upon thousands who, thanks to his vision, traveled the world to learn more about others and themselves.
He had a love for the Hawaiian Islands and moved to Maui with Arlene after retiring in 2000, where they enjoyed many years of happiness together.
Visitations will be held at 2:00 p.m., followed by mass at 3:00 p.m., on November 11 at Holy Name Cathedral, 735 North State Street, Chicago, IL 60607
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to , 1140 West Jackson Blvd, Chicago, IL 60607.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Nov. 3 to Nov. 6, 2019