Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mitzvah Memorial Funerals
500 Lake Cook Road
Deerfield, IL 60015
630-648-9824
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:30 AM
Beth Emet Synagogue
1224 Dempster Street
Evanston, IL
View Map

Richard Sobel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Sobel Obituary
Dr. Richard 'Rick' Sobel. Beloved partner for 16 years to Margaret Ferguson Ormes; devoted son of the late Walter Howard Sobel and Betty Jane Debs Sobel; loving brother of Robert (Nora) Sobel, Nancy Sobel, Sue (Dennis) Kaufman and Steve (Kathy) Sobel; beloved uncle of Abigail Rose Sobel, George Brandon (Caroline) Kaufman, Stephanie (Andy) Dobin, Lauren Elizabeth Sobel (James Volker), Julia Deborah (Matthew) Felicelli, Samuel Clo Sobel and great-nieces and nephews. Funeral services Friday 10:30 AM at Beth Emet Synagogue, 1224 Dempster Street, Evanston. Interment Rosehill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Richard's name to the New Trier Education Foundation NTEF

www.bit.ly/supportntef would be appreciated.

Info Mitzvah Memorial Funerals, 630-Mitzvah

(630-648-9824) or www.MitzvahFunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mitzvah Memorial Funerals
Download Now