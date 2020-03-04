|
|
Dr. Richard 'Rick' Sobel. Beloved partner for 16 years to Margaret Ferguson Ormes; devoted son of the late Walter Howard Sobel and Betty Jane Debs Sobel; loving brother of Robert (Nora) Sobel, Nancy Sobel, Sue (Dennis) Kaufman and Steve (Kathy) Sobel; beloved uncle of Abigail Rose Sobel, George Brandon (Caroline) Kaufman, Stephanie (Andy) Dobin, Lauren Elizabeth Sobel (James Volker), Julia Deborah (Matthew) Felicelli, Samuel Clo Sobel and great-nieces and nephews. Funeral services Friday 10:30 AM at Beth Emet Synagogue, 1224 Dempster Street, Evanston. Interment Rosehill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Richard's name to the New Trier Education Foundation NTEF
www.bit.ly/supportntef would be appreciated.
Info Mitzvah Memorial Funerals, 630-Mitzvah
(630-648-9824) or www.MitzvahFunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020