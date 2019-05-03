Richard Steck, 83, of Lake Forest, IL, passed away peacefully on April 30, 2019. Dearest husband of Geraldine (Gerry), for over 60 years; loving father of David (Lydia) Steck, Karen (Thomas) McCabe, Susan (Keith) Rubenstein, Alison (Ali) Haghighat; much adored grandfather of Henry and William Steck; Lauren and Megan McCabe; Lucy, Sydney, Zach, and Ella Rubenstein; Emery and Pierson Haghighat. His education included an MS in Physics from the University of Illinois at Champaign, and an MBA from The Executive Program at The University of Chicago. Prior to retirement, he was a Vice President for Northern Trust Bank in Chicago. He served on library boards for both the City of Lake Forest and The Union League Club of Chicago. His inquisitive mind lead to many interests and hobbies and he was always in pursuit of mastering the greatest and most innovative technologies. In his early years at the University of Illinois, he participated in building the ILLIAC, the first computer owned entirely by an educational institution. He followed the evolution of computers extensively throughout his life. Traveling the world fulfilled another dream and allowed him to incorporate his love of photography. Closer to home, he served as the photographer of record for all family milestones. Additionally, he loved technical books, radio communications, Amateur Radio (W9RS) and classical music. Most of all, Richard cherished time shared with his family and friends. Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at 10am at The Church of St. Mary, Lake Forest, IL. Interment Private.In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in his name, to The Lake Forest Library or the . For further information, contact Wenban Funeral Home at 847-234-0022, www.wenbanfh.com. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary