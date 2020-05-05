Dick Stefan, age 83 of White Pigeon, MI, formerly of Palos Park, IL, passed away peacefully at home May 2, 2020. Born in Chicago on February 15, 1937 to Joseph and Christina Stefan. Dick met Sally Toigo when he interviewed her for a job at Acme Steel in Riverdale, IL. She got the job, won his heart, and they have been married for 59 years. He is survived by his loving wife, Sally; children, Rich (Missy), Bob (Jill), Sharon (Matt) Cramer and Shelley; grandchildren: Bob (Val), Jake, Matt, Rich, Ethan, Stefan, Mike, John, Emerson, and Miles; sister, Rosemarie Kane; brother-in-law John Toigo and sisters-in-law Sandy Rizzitiello and Susan Polewski.
Dick grew up on the southeast side of Chicago and attended St. Clara grammar school. He graduated from Mt. Carmel High School in 1954, and then attended University of Indiana, graduating in 1958. Dick worked for the Acme/Interlake Steel company for over 37 years. He retired as VP of Human Resources in 1995. He developed great friendships with several people at Acme over the years, mentored many executives, and earned the respect of both coworkers and union officials.
Dick and Sally moved from Palos Park to White Pigeon, MI, in 2005. They've made several friends around Lake Wahbememe, St. Joseph's church, and the Knights of Columbus (#13749). Their home and the lake have been a great place for their family to gather and enjoy Dick's generous heart and sense of humor. Dick loved to fish with Sally and cheer on his favorite teams, the Chicago Bears, the Chicago Cubs, and the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame.
Dick's love for his wife and family was unmatched and evident to all who knew him. He touched so many lives and his legacy will live on forever.
A celebration of Dick's life will be scheduled when friends and family can safely gather. He prayed to St. Therese of Lisieux, so in lieu of flowers, please make a donation in his name to the Society of the Little Flower at https://www.littleflower.org/get-involved/donate/
Dick grew up on the southeast side of Chicago and attended St. Clara grammar school. He graduated from Mt. Carmel High School in 1954, and then attended University of Indiana, graduating in 1958. Dick worked for the Acme/Interlake Steel company for over 37 years. He retired as VP of Human Resources in 1995. He developed great friendships with several people at Acme over the years, mentored many executives, and earned the respect of both coworkers and union officials.
Dick and Sally moved from Palos Park to White Pigeon, MI, in 2005. They've made several friends around Lake Wahbememe, St. Joseph's church, and the Knights of Columbus (#13749). Their home and the lake have been a great place for their family to gather and enjoy Dick's generous heart and sense of humor. Dick loved to fish with Sally and cheer on his favorite teams, the Chicago Bears, the Chicago Cubs, and the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame.
Dick's love for his wife and family was unmatched and evident to all who knew him. He touched so many lives and his legacy will live on forever.
A celebration of Dick's life will be scheduled when friends and family can safely gather. He prayed to St. Therese of Lisieux, so in lieu of flowers, please make a donation in his name to the Society of the Little Flower at https://www.littleflower.org/get-involved/donate/
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 5, 2020.