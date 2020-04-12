|
|
Age 78, of Highland Park IL, died on 4/7/20 of complications from Alzheimer's disease. He is survived by his beloved wife, Claudia (nee Arnett). Loving father to Greg (Susan Klovstad) and Doug (Laura). Adored and adoring grandfather to Ashley, Michael, Clarissa, Ethan, Matthew, Lily, and Marisa. Great-grandfather to Aurora. Fond uncle of Vivian, Robin, Kelly (Chris), Nathan, Raina, Paris, Miles, and Vivienne. Loving brother of Gayle Gilbert (Joel). Beloved brother-in-law and friend to many. He was preceded in death by his adoptive parents, Lucille and Richard Steinbrecher, his birth mother, Avanelle Weldon, his sister, M. Trimble Russell (Graham), and his son, Clay. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Young Eagles program,
https://www.eaa.org/eaa/apps/donations/donationye.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 12, 2020