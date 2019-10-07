|
|
Richard Stiefel, 84 years and 339 days, beloved husband of the late Sara "Sally" Louise, nee Schneider; loving father of Julie (Fred) Rodheim, Meg (David) Roth and the late David (Allison); cherished grandpa of Danny, Andy (Hannah), Emily, Benjamin, Sofia, Tyler and Roan; dear brother of Alan (Susan); good friend and caring uncle of many. Chapel service 10AM today at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rolfe Pancreatic Foundation (rolfefoundation.org) or Botanic Gardens (chicagobotanic.org). For information or to leave condolences: 847-255-3520 or shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 7, 2019