Richard H. "Rick" Stroup passed away on April 15, 2019 at the University of Chicago Medical Center. A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at his home in Tinley Park, Ill.Rick was born on May 13, 1951 in Pittsburgh, Penn. to Roselyn and John Stroup. He attended Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Ill. He held many occupations throughout his life including volunteer firefighter, buyer for a manufacturing company, and I.T. manager. He retired from Simpson Technologies in Aurora, Ill. He married June Stroup on November 27, 1982. He raised a son, David, who resides in Washington, D.C. In his retirement, Rick was involved in the Suburban Aeroclub of Chicago, a model aeronautics organization, where he was the editor of the newsletter. He enjoyed model airplanes, computers, photography, cars, and to the concern of his wife, motorcycles.He is survived by his son David and daughter-in-law Erica; his wife, June; his step-son Marc; and his brother Daniel.Donations in his memory can be made to the . Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 21, 2019