Richard "Dick" Sulin, 86 years of age, at rest September 26, 2019. Loving husband of Shelby for over 50 years. Dear father of J. J. (Suzanne), Patrick (Cricket Heinze) and Sue (Samar) Mitra. Grandfather of Raj, Uma and Owen. Brother of Bob (Kathy). Visitation is Saturday, September 28th from 10:00 am until 12 noon at Adolf Funeral Home, Ltd., 2921 S. Harlem Ave., Berwyn with a service at 12 noon. All services conclude at the funeral home. Info at 708-484-4111 or www.adolfservices.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 27, 2019