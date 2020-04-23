Home

Skaja Terrace Funeral Home
7812 N. Milwaukee Avenue
Niles, IL 60714
(847) 966-7302
Richard Gorski
Richard T. Gorski "Chopper" age 79, beloved husband of Joan nee Klopack; loving uncle of Kathy (Paul) Tinaglia and David (Peggy) Klopack, Anna and Nick Tinaglia. Funeral Service private. He was a long time member of the St. John Brebeuf Men's Club and The Knights of Columbus. Retired Cicero Fire Department Lieutenant. Celebration of his life will take place at a later date. Funeral arrangements by Skaja Terrace Funeral Home, 847-966-7302 or www.skajafuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 23, 2020
