Richard T. Gorski "Chopper" age 79, beloved husband of Joan nee Klopack; loving uncle of Kathy (Paul) Tinaglia and David (Peggy) Klopack, Anna and Nick Tinaglia. Funeral Service private. He was a long time member of the St. John Brebeuf Men's Club and The Knights of Columbus. Retired Cicero Fire Department Lieutenant. Celebration of his life will take place at a later date. Funeral arrangements by Skaja Terrace Funeral Home, 847-966-7302 or www.skajafuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 23, 2020