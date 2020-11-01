1/1
Richard T. Lorenz
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Theodore Lorenz, Jr., 88, passed away on October 24, 2020. He was born on November 10, 1931 in Chicago, IL to Richard and Catherine (nee Blumenthal) Lorenz. Richard married Jane (nee Benner) on September 10, 1955. He was a graduate of the University of Notre Dame and Loyola University School of Law. Richard practiced law in Chicago with McDermott Will & Emery, before retiring as a partner in 1991. A lifelong fan of Notre Dame, the Chicago Bears and Cubs, he also enjoyed travel, photography, music, and movies. Richard is survived by his loving wife Jane, his daughter Anne, pseudo-daughter Geri Yaccino, and other family and friends. His family is grateful to caretakers Patrick and Shaneisha. A private funeral mass will be held at Church of St. Mary, Lake Forest, with burial to take place at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery, Lake Forest.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Richard may be sent to St. Malachy School, 2252 W. Washington Blvd., Chicago, 60612 or The Church of St. Mary, 201 East Illinois Road, Lake Forest, 60045 Info: Wenban Funeral Home, Lake Forest (847) 234-0022 or www.wenbanfh.com. GO IRISH!



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wenban Funeral Home, Ltd.
320 Vine Avenue
Lake Forest, IL 60045
847-234-0022
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved