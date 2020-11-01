Richard Theodore Lorenz, Jr., 88, passed away on October 24, 2020. He was born on November 10, 1931 in Chicago, IL to Richard and Catherine (nee Blumenthal) Lorenz. Richard married Jane (nee Benner) on September 10, 1955. He was a graduate of the University of Notre Dame and Loyola University School of Law. Richard practiced law in Chicago with McDermott Will & Emery, before retiring as a partner in 1991. A lifelong fan of Notre Dame, the Chicago Bears and Cubs, he also enjoyed travel, photography, music, and movies. Richard is survived by his loving wife Jane, his daughter Anne, pseudo-daughter Geri Yaccino, and other family and friends. His family is grateful to caretakers Patrick and Shaneisha. A private funeral mass will be held at Church of St. Mary, Lake Forest, with burial to take place at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery, Lake Forest.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Richard may be sent to St. Malachy School, 2252 W. Washington Blvd., Chicago, 60612 or The Church of St. Mary, 201 East Illinois Road, Lake Forest, 60045 Info: Wenban Funeral Home, Lake Forest (847) 234-0022 or www.wenbanfh.com
. GO IRISH!