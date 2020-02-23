|
Richard T. McCormick, aka "God's Gift to Women," age 84, of Lemont, caused confusion in heaven when he showed up at the Pearly Gates and St. Peter mistook him for Paul Newman, who had already been a heavenly resident for years. Beloved husband of Carol. Loving father of Catherine (David) Armstrong, Jeanne (Shawn) Hickey, Michael (Lisa) McCormick and Susan (Richard) Carroll. Devoted grandfather of Mary, Daniel, Ryan, Caroline, Maura, Meghan, the late Angel and the late Kristen. Dear brother of Martin (Barbara) McCormick and brother-in-law of Diane Schoen and Collette McCormick. Fond uncle to many. Richard was preceded in death by siblings Kenneth McCormick, Roberta Mansell and Nancy Wilkes. Visitation 3-9 p.m. Thursday at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 301 75th St., Downers Grove. Prayers 9:15 a.m. Friday from the funeral home to St. Scholastica Church for Mass at 10 a.m. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to appreciated. Funeral info 630-964-6500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 23, 2020