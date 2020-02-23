Home

Hallowell & James Funeral Home
301 75th Street
Downers Grove, IL 60516
(630) 964-6500
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
301 75th Street
Downers Grove, IL 60516
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
9:15 AM
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
301 75th Street
Downers Grove, IL 60516
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Scholastica Church

Richard T. McCormick

Richard T. McCormick Obituary
Richard T. McCormick, aka "God's Gift to Women," age 84, of Lemont, caused confusion in heaven when he showed up at the Pearly Gates and St. Peter mistook him for Paul Newman, who had already been a heavenly resident for years. Beloved husband of Carol. Loving father of Catherine (David) Armstrong, Jeanne (Shawn) Hickey, Michael (Lisa) McCormick and Susan (Richard) Carroll. Devoted grandfather of Mary, Daniel, Ryan, Caroline, Maura, Meghan, the late Angel and the late Kristen. Dear brother of Martin (Barbara) McCormick and brother-in-law of Diane Schoen and Collette McCormick. Fond uncle to many. Richard was preceded in death by siblings Kenneth McCormick, Roberta Mansell and Nancy Wilkes. Visitation 3-9 p.m. Thursday at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 301 75th St., Downers Grove. Prayers 9:15 a.m. Friday from the funeral home to St. Scholastica Church for Mass at 10 a.m. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to appreciated. Funeral info 630-964-6500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 23, 2020
