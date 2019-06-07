|
Richard T. Prince, age 93, of River Forest, veteran U.S. Army, WW II; beloved husband of the late Lucya M. nee Valatka; loving father of John (Patti), Greg (Vanessa), Steve (Tricia), Marianne (Dan) O'Connor, Christine (Dennis) Dunaway, Martin (Minnie) and David (Jen) Prince; cherished grandfather of Patsy (Jordan) Pape, Kelly (John) Anstett, Kate, Christopher, Maeve, Aidan, and Emma Dunaway, Dan, Matt, Patrick, Kevin, and Gavin O'Connor, Alex, Olivia, and Michael Prince, Andrew, Mabel, and Lydia Prince, Lily, Sophie, and Emma Prince, Stephanie, Marilyn, Ana, Catherine, Matthew, Therese, Charlie, and Michael Prince; great grandfather of Noah and Rory Anstett and Carter Pape. Richard was a 55 year parishioner of St. Luke Catholic Church. Visitation Sunday 3 to 8 p.m. at Drechsler, Brown & Williams Funeral Home, 203 S. Marion St., Oak Park. Visitation Monday 9:15 a.m. until time of mass 10 a.m. at St. Luke Church, 7600 Lake St., River Forest. Interment Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Info: drechslerbrownwilliams.com or 708-383-3191
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 7, 2019