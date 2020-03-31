Home

Ivins/Moravecek Funeral Home
80 East Burlington Street
Riverside, IL 60546
708-447-2261
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 1, 2020
More Obituaries for RICHARD SLIWAK
RICHARD T. SLIWAK

RICHARD T. SLIWAK Obituary
Richard T. Sliwka, 89 of Riverside passed away on March 29 at his home. Richard was a devoted husband of Rita nee Gailloreto; loving father of Greg, Karla (Thomas) Witte, Martin and Jason (Jolene); dearest grandfather of Kayla, Kurtis, Kendall, Camilla and Grace; dear brother of the late Stanley (late Carol). Private Funeral services on Wednesday, April 1, at Ivins/ Moravecek Funeral Home 80 E. Burlington St. Riverside. Interment Queen of Heaven. Further info at www.moravecek.com or 708-447-2261.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 31, 2020
