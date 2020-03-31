|
Richard T. Sliwka, 89 of Riverside passed away on March 29 at his home. Richard was a devoted husband of Rita nee Gailloreto; loving father of Greg, Karla (Thomas) Witte, Martin and Jason (Jolene); dearest grandfather of Kayla, Kurtis, Kendall, Camilla and Grace; dear brother of the late Stanley (late Carol). Private Funeral services on Wednesday, April 1, at Ivins/ Moravecek Funeral Home 80 E. Burlington St. Riverside. Interment Queen of Heaven. Further info at www.moravecek.com or 708-447-2261.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 31, 2020