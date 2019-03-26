|
Richard T. Vlcek, age 86, of Western Springs. Army Veteran. Beloved husband of the late Rose E. Vlcek, nee Renella; dear father of David M. (Karen) Vlcek, Thomas J. (Lillian) Vlcek, and Steven R. (Melinda) Vlcek; grandfather of Joseph Vlcek, Catherine Vlcek, Natalie Vlcek, and Hailey Vlcek. Richard was a member of the St. Francis Xavier Church Choir and was also heavily involved with the Church Communion Ministry and the Food Pantry up until his passing. Visitation Tuesday, March 26, 2019, 3 P.M. to 8 P.M. and Wednesday, March 27, 2019, 8:45 A.M. to 9:15 A.M. at Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd., 9445 W. 31st Street, Brookfield, IL 60513. Funeral Wednesday 9:15 A.M. to St. Francis Xavier Church, La Grange. Mass 10 A.M. Entombment Queen of Heaven Mausoleum, Hillside. Memorials Appreciated to Poor Clare Colettine Nuns, Corpus Christi Monastery, 2111 South Main Street, Rockford, IL 61102. Information 708-485-2000 or www.HitzemanFuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 26, 2019