|
|
Richard Tanzar. Beloved husband of the late Rose Tanzar nee Rozin. Loving father of Paul (Vicki) Tanzar and Phil (Noreen) Tanzar. Cherished grandfather of James Tanzar and Alissa (Levi) Zeffren. Proud great-grandfather of Ozzie, Kira, and Elan. Memorial Service Friday 12 Noon at Congregation Bene Shalom, 4435 Oakton Street, Skokie, IL 60076. Contributions in Richard's name to Congregation Bene Shalom would be appreciated. Info Mitzvah Memorial Funerals, 630-MITZVAH (630-648-9824) or www.MitzvahFunerals.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 6, 2019