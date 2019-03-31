|
Richard D. Tholin, 90, Evanston, passed away at his home March 12. Academic Dean and Professor of Social Ethics emeritus at Garrett-Evangelical Theological Seminary, he was a teacher, minister, and activist who brought his commitments to justice and peace to everything he did. Dick was a collector of Chicago books and an avid tennis and handball player until his 80s. Husband of Phyllis Eckardt Tholin, father of Kathryn Tholin (Steve Starr), Barbara Tholin, and David Tholin, and grandfather of Robin Starr Tholin and Ellis Linne Wunsch. Memorial service will be held Saturday, May 11 at 10:30 a.m. at United Church of Rogers Park, 1545 W. Morse Avenue, Chicago. Memorial donations can be made to United Church of Rogers Park, the Richard Tholin Scholarship Fund at Garrett-Evangelical Theological Seminary, or Chicago Area Peace Action.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 31, 2019