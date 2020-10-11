1/1
Richard Thomas D'Ambrosio
1934 - 2020
Dick was born at home, on November 8, 1934, in Chicago, third child of Richard and Marie D'Ambrosio, and died the 9th day of October 2020 after a short illness. Beloved husband of Darlene for 63 years, devoted father of Laura Ellen D'Ambrosio, David William D'Ambrosio, and Richard Thomas D'Ambrosio, III, and adoring grandfather (Papa) to Mark David and Matthew Thomas D'Ambrosio (David) and Anthony Z. and Sierra Marie D'Ambrosio (Richard). Retired from NICOR after 40 years, member of St. Petronille Parish in Glen Ellyn, resident of Glen Ellyn for 53 years, he coached Glen Ellyn youth softball, baseball and football for many years. He was an avid Bears and Cubs fan and also enjoyed gardening. But his first love was his family. Born on Chicago's West Side, he was raised in Presentation Parish and was a graduate of St. Phillips High School. He also played semi-pro football with the Chicago Cobras. A caring son, Dick was preceded in death by his father, Richard Thomas Sr. and mother, Marie Elizabeth D'Ambrosio and brother Sonny. Loving brother to Rosemary (John) Caulfield and Donald D'Ambrosio. Much loved uncle to many. Donations in Dick's honor would be greatly appreciated and may be made to Common Hope (www.commonhope.org) or other preferred charity. Visitation at Leonard Memorial Funeral Home, Glen Ellyn, Illinois on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, 9-10:30 am, mass to follow at St. Petronille at 11 am. Private burial at Forest Hill Cemetery, Glen Ellyn at a later date. Virtual memorial at gatheringus.com.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Leonard Memorial Funeral Home - Glen Ellyn
OCT
13
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Petronille
Funeral services provided by
Leonard Memorial Funeral Home - Glen Ellyn
565 Duane St
Glen Ellyn, IL 60137
(630) 469-0032
