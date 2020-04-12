|
|
Richard Trueheart, 95, of Evanston, Illinois died on April 2, 2020. Born on October 8, 1924 in Sterling, Kansas, he was preceded in death by his wife Sara (nee Irvin) and brothers Harry and Jack. He is survived by his twin brother, Robert (Octavia), who resides in Katy, TX, and his three daughters: Joan Trueheart (Robert Bacon), Jane Trueheart Huels (Steve Huels), and Martha Trueheart, seven grandchildren, and one great grandchild.
A 1942 graduate of Sterling High School, Trueheart attended Sterling College prior to entering the US Army in April, 1944, where he served as a Technician Fourth Grade at O'Reilly General Hospital in Springfield, MO, assisting surgeons treating wounded service members. Following his separation from service in June 1946 he attended the University of Kansas where he earned his BA in 1948. In 1951 he earned his MD from the University of Kansas School of Medicine. He completed his medical internship and residency at Presbyterian-St. Luke's Hospital in Chicago where he met his wife who trained at the Presbyterian-St Luke's School of Nursing and was employed at the hospital as a nurse. They were married in July 1956.
The family moved to Evanston in 1959 where Trueheart began his career as a surgical pathologist at Evanston Hospital. In 1974 he accepted a position in the Department of Pathology at St. Francis Hospital in Evanston. Retiring in 1989, he remarked that he had spent 15 years on the north end of Ridge Ave. and 15 years on the south end of Ridge Ave. Soon after retirement, he accepted a part-time position working with pathologists and medical students at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, resigning in 1994 to care fulltime for his ailing wife until her death in 1995. Throughout his career he served as a clinical professor at the Northwestern University Medical School, and found great satisfaction in training the next generation of pathologists as well as impressing upon students in other specialties the importance of surgical and clinical pathology.
Dr. Trueheart often remarked that one of the true joys of work in the medical field was the requirement for continuing education. He was a lifelong learner outside of medicine as well. A lover of opera, he studied libretti and scholarly commentary prior to attending performances. He traveled widely to attend medical conferences and opera performances, the highlight of which was seeing Wagner's entire Ring Cycle performed at the Bayreuth Festival. After retirement, he studied Italian in order to enhance his travel experiences. Longtime interest in the visual arts led to more formal study at Oakton Community College, where he audited credit-bearing classes in Art History. In 2004, he was invited to take a class in the Honors Program where he took a course in American History from 1877 to 2004. A term paper assignment for the class allowed him to indulge his love of art as he researched and wrote about WPA murals in Chicago area buildings.
In 2007, Trueheart became one of the first residents to occupy the new wing of Three Crowns Park in Evanston, and he enjoyed the freedom that independent living in the facility offered. A lifelong fitness enthusiast, he continued to take long bicycle rides or walk the entire perimeter path at the Chicago Botanic Garden into his late 80's. Baseball was another lifelong passion. He was ecumenical in his baseball worship, following both the Chicago Cubs and the Chicago White Sox with equal enthusiasm.
Always proud of his service to his country during World War II, Trueheart participated in the Honor Flight program in Fall 2011, visiting the memorials in Washington, DC. About the trip he said, "The Chicago Honor Flight was an exciting, emotional, and memorable day," emphasizing the 400,000 stars of the World War II memorial, dedicated to those who gave their lives, "beautifully reflected onto a pool, which symbolized for me the spirit of those heroes."
A Service of Remembrance will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to The Greater Chicago Food Depository, 4100 S. Ann Lurie Place, Chicago, IL 60632 or online at www.chicagosfoodbank.org/tribute. Also to NorthShore University HealthSystem Foundation, 1033 University Place, Suite 450, Evanston, IL 60201 or online at www.foundation.northshore.org/donate.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 12, 2020