Richard Tumas, age 71, U.S. Army veteran of Vietnam War. Beloved husband of Peggy (nee Miller) and the late Stacy (nee Ligas). Devoted father of Steven (Angela Dulinski) and Christy (Mike) La Russo. Dear grandfather of Mikayla, Leah and Cade. Loving brother of Sr. Joellen Tumas, P.H.J.C., John (Julie) Tumas and the late Carol Tumas. Dearest stepfather of Debra, Thomas Jr., Kimberly and Anthony. Cherished son of the late Emily and Adolph Tumas. Also survived by many loving relatives and friends. Many years of service with Spiegel. Rich was also a devoted White Sox and Bears fan. Visitation Saturday, June 6th, 1 PM until time of service 4 PM at the Palos- Gaidas Funeral Home, 11028 Southwest Hwy. (7700 West) Palos Hills. Please make donations to Casa Catalina Food Pantry, 4535 S. Ashland Ave. Chgo, IL 60609 or Caring Patriots, 9249 S. Cicero Ave., Oak Lawn, IL 60453. Express your thoughts and memories in the online Guest Book at www.palosgaidasfh.com (708) 974 4410



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
JUN
6
Service
04:00 PM
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
11028 Southwest Highway
Palos Hills, IL 60465
(708) 974-4410
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

8 entries
June 3, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
David Gaidas and Family
June 2, 2020
Sending my prayers to u Peggy Tumas and the rest of the family
LaDonna Lane
Family
June 2, 2020
My sincere condolences to your family. I will keep Rich in my prayers. May you rest in peace, my friend.
Carl Pikula
Coworker
June 2, 2020
To Sr. Joellen and the entire family, my sincere condolences at the passing of Richard. May he know Gods eternal love and peace. You are all in my thoughts and prayers.
Sr. Shirley Bell, PHJC
June 2, 2020
Met Rico while working at Spiegel. We made friends instantly. He was just that kinda Guy. We became very close and He was my Best Man at Kathy's and my wedding. Although we didn't see much of each other over the the years we were still close at heart. You will be missed by all who loved you. Rest easy my friend.
David Pikula
June 1, 2020
Love you Dad!! I promise to watch over your girls!! You will be dearly missed.
Michael LaRusso
Son
June 1, 2020
You will be forever in my heart Dad! I love you so much !!! RIP my dear father!
Christy LaRusso
Daughter
June 1, 2020
My condolences are with the Tumas family in this time of sadness you were in my prayers and thoughts.
Ms. Amanda
Amanda Fulton
Acquaintance
