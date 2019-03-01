|
Richard V. Bianco, Age 87, U.S. Army Veteran. Devoted husband of Mary Ann nee Bodnar; loving father of Mary Carol (Michael) Podjasek and the late Vicki; beloved son of the late Nick and the late Laura Bianco; loving grandfather of Richard, Kara, Megan (Mike) and Lindsay (William); great grandfather of Theo; dear brother of the late Antoinette (John) Lullo. Visitation Sunday, March 3, 2019 from 2:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, IL. Funeral service Monday at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Entombment St. Joseph Cemetery, Crucifixion Garden Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers donations to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, 800-822-6344 . Info 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchaples.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 1, 2019