Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
St. John's United Church of Christ
1190 Olesen Dr.
Naperville, IL
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
St. John's United Church of Christ
1190 Olesen Dr.
Naperville, IL
Richard V. Gronemeyer, age 75 of Naperville, IL passed away peacefully, Monday, June 17, 2019 at Edward Hospital of Naperville. He was born September 14, 1943 in Chicago, IL to his late loving parents, Ferdinand and Matilda Gronemeyer. Loving husband of Sharon Gronemeyer, wedded for 49 years. Beloved father of Bradley Gronemeyer of CO and Stacy (Mauricio) Duran of Naperville, IL. Adored grandpa of Isaak Rivers. Dearest brother of Patricia (J. Craig) Carrell of Henderson, NV, the late Robert and (Rita) Gronemeyer of Villa Park, IL. "Groney" grew up in Evergreen Park. He graduated from Knox College, 1966. He spent his entire professional career working in the telecommunications industry, retiring from Lucent Technology of Lisle. Richard was a die-hard Cubs fan, he loved bowling and telling corny 'dad' jokes. In lieu of flowers, memorial to St. John's United Church of Christ or JDRF Illinois Chapter, 1 N. LaSalle St., Chicago, IL 60602. Memorial Visitation: Sunday, July 7, 2019 1:00-2:00 PM with a Celebration of Life to follow at 2:00 PM at St. John's United Church of Christ, 1190 Olesen Dr., Naperville, IL 60540. Arrangements entrusted to Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL 60540. For more information, please call 630-355-0213 or www.friedrich-jones.com
