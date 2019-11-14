Home

Brady-Gill Funeral Home
16600 S. Oak Park Ave.
Tinley Park, IL 60477
708-614-9900
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Brady-Gill Funeral Home
16600 S. Oak Park Ave.
Tinley Park, IL 60477
Service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
Brady-Gill Funeral Home
16600 S. Oak Park Ave.
Tinley Park, IL 60477
Richard V. "Dick" Hope, age 87, US Army Veteran. Beloved husband of the late Hazel Hope; Loving father of Nola (Ron) Palmer, the late Gayle (late Tom) Shimko, and the late Diane Santoro; Proud grandpa of Lindsay (Chris) Van Sickle, Tom (Nikki) Shimko, Earl (Kathy) Santoro, Laura (Ben) Geck, Matt (Nicole) Palmer and Christopher (Stephanie) Santoro; Cherished great-grandpa of 8; Devoted best friend of Wes Stemm. Visitation Saturday morning at the Brady-Gill Funeral Home, 16600 S. Oak Park Ave., Tinley Park, 8:30am until time of Services at 10:30am; Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Dick was a past member of the Tinley Park Lions Club. (708) 614-9900 or www.bradygill.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 14, 2019
