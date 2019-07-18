Richard (Dick) Charles Verbeke, 79, died Monday, July 8, 2019 at the Sheridan at Green Oaks, in Lake Bluff following an extended battle with cancer. He is survived by his brother Don Verbeke (Anne), son Brian Verbeke (Tracey), daughters Kelly Heineke (Mark), and Amber Verbeke (Robyn), grandsons Kyle, Cameron, and Mont and granddaughter Echo, and two ex wives (Marsha Verbeke and Linda Verbeke). Born and raised in Lake Forest, IL, the son of Julian and Evelyn Verbeke, Dick was a lifelong resident of Lake Forest. He had an interest in sports from an early age. In high school as co-captain of the football team, and was also named Prom King. He had hoped to make it to his 60th High School reunion this fall. After graduating from Lake Forest High School in 1959, Dick joined the Lake Forest Police Department. He served and protected for 29 years, retiring in 1990. Upon retirement, he became the Director of Security at Barat College in Lake Forest until his second retirement in 1996. At this point he chose to spend his winters in Lake Worth Florida as he wasn't a fan of the winters in northern Illinois. Dick continued his interest in sports after high school and played on many recreational softball leagues as a first baseman. His talent at the role earned him the nickname "Stretch" for his ability to make great plays. Dick had a passion for the Chicago White Sox, the Chicago/St. Louis/Arizona Cardinals football team, and was an avid golfer, spending many sunny days on the fairway with friends. A memorial service will be held on September 14th, 2019 at The Lake House in Lake Bluff, IL, during the weekend of his high school reunion, for those who wish to reminisce and pay their respects. The burial will be private, and Dick will be interred at Lake Forest Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to a . Info: Wenban Funeral Home (847) 234-0022 or www.wenbanfh.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 18, 2019