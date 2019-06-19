Home

Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 425-0500
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
Service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
Volk , Richard Richard Volk. Beloved husband of Debora nee Beard. Loving father of Jaime McGuffage, Jennifer (Michael) Courtright, Craig (Christina) Volk & Bryana Volk. Cherished grandfather of Kristopher, Kaley, Paige, Avery, Konner & Katharina. Dear brother of Gary Volk. Fond uncle of many nieces & nephews. Resting at Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St. in Oak Lawn where Services will take place Friday at 12:00 pm noon. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Thursday from 3:00 pm until 9:00 pm. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500

Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 19, 2019
