Volk , Richard Richard Volk. Beloved husband of Debora nee Beard. Loving father of Jaime McGuffage, Jennifer (Michael) Courtright, Craig (Christina) Volk & Bryana Volk. Cherished grandfather of Kristopher, Kaley, Paige, Avery, Konner & Katharina. Dear brother of Gary Volk. Fond uncle of many nieces & nephews. Resting at Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St. in Oak Lawn where Services will take place Friday at 12:00 pm noon. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Thursday from 3:00 pm until 9:00 pm. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 19, 2019