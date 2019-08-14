Home

A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
2600 Crooks Road
Troy, MI 48084
(248) 362-2500
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Prayer Service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:45 AM
Colombiere Center
9075 Big Lake Rd
Clarkston, IL
View Map
Fr. Richard W. Anderson S.J.

Fr. Richard W. Anderson, S.J. August 10, 2019. Age 84. A Jesuit for over 65 years. He was born in Chicago, IL and ministered as a Spiritual Director and Community Superior at Loyola University Chicago and Milford Spiritual Center. He also served as Chaplain at various locations such as St. Ignatius College Prep in Chicago and the Loyola University in Rome (John Felice Center). His ministry was primarily in the Cincinnati and Chicago areas. A deeply spiritual man, he always had a smile for everyone he would meet. Visitation is Thursday, August 15, 3-8 p.m. with a prayer service at 7 p.m. at Colombiere. Funeral Mass Friday, August 16, at 10:45 a.m. at Colombiere Center, 9075 Big Lake Rd., Clarkston, MI with burial to follow. Memorial gifts to support the Jesuits may be made to the USA Midwest Jesuits, 1010 N. Hooker St., Chicago, IL 60642. Visit www.jesuitsmidwest.org to read full obituary, sign guestbook, or make an online memorial gift. A.J. Desmond & Sons, (248) 362-2500.

Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 14, 2019
