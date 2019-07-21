Richard W. Anthony, 89, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and uncle, formerly of Big Rock, IL passed away Friday July 12, 2019 in Scottsdale, AZ. He was born August 17, 1929 in Chicago, IL, the son of the late John James Anthony and Coleta Margret (nee Noll).



Richard is survived by his daughter, Linda Anthony of Yorkville, IL; his son, Alfred (Jean) Anthony of Scottsdale, AZ; his four grandchildren, Brianna O'Doherty, Megan O'Doherty, Alfred "AJ" Anthony Jr., and Joshua Anthony; and many nieces and nephews.



In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 44 years, Carolyn Anthony; his siblings Robert, Joseph and Clarence in infancy, his brothers, John and Clayton: his sisters, Colette, Mary Ann, Joan and Jean.



Visitation will be held Friday 4-8 p.m. July 26, 2019 at The Healy Chapel, 370 Division Dr., Sugar Grove, IL 60554. Funeral services will be held on Saturday 10:30 a.m. July 27, 2019 also at The Healy Chapel in Sugar Grove. Interment will take place at West Big Rock Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the . For further information please call (630) 466-1330 or visit our website at www.healychapel.com to sign the online guestbook.