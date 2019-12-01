|
Richard "Dick" Diener, 90 of Wheeling, beloved husband for 48 years of the late Dorothy Diener (nee Bass); loving father of Teri Chakuno, Sheila (Edwin) Brown, Becky Latham, Joelene (John) Cochrane, the late Richard Diener and the late Linda Banes; cherished grandpa of 13 and great-grandpa of 8. Visitation Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019 from 10am until time of Funeral Mass at 11am at the Addolorata Villa - Our Lady of Sorrows Chapel, 555 McHenry Road, Wheeling, IL 60090. Memorial contributions may be given to Addolorata Villa Foundation, Inc., 555 McHenry Road, Wheeling, IL, 60090 www.franciscanministries.org/addolorata-villa. Funeral Information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or (847) 253-0168.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 1, 2019