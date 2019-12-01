Home

Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-0168
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Addolorata Villa - Our Lady of Sorrows Chapel
555 McHenry Road
Wheeling, IL
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Addolorata Villa - Our Lady of Sorrows Chapel
555 McHenry Road
Wheeling, IL
Richard W. Diener Obituary
Richard "Dick" Diener, 90 of Wheeling, beloved husband for 48 years of the late Dorothy Diener (nee Bass); loving father of Teri Chakuno, Sheila (Edwin) Brown, Becky Latham, Joelene (John) Cochrane, the late Richard Diener and the late Linda Banes; cherished grandpa of 13 and great-grandpa of 8. Visitation Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019 from 10am until time of Funeral Mass at 11am at the Addolorata Villa - Our Lady of Sorrows Chapel, 555 McHenry Road, Wheeling, IL 60090. Memorial contributions may be given to Addolorata Villa Foundation, Inc., 555 McHenry Road, Wheeling, IL, 60090 www.franciscanministries.org/addolorata-villa. Funeral Information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or (847) 253-0168.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 1, 2019
