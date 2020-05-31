Richard (66) passed away on May 22, 2020 after battling health issues for many years. he was the son of the late Richard Sr. and Pauline (Bernaden); father of Richard III (Lindsey Bey), Carla, Rachel (Jonathan) Werderits; grandfather of three; and sister of Christina (Robert) Smolen. Donations in his honor may be made to Gateway to Learning, 4925 N. Lincoln Avenue, Chicago, IL 60625 or on their website: gatewaytolearning.org. Private interment will be at St. Adalbert Cemetery, Niles, IL. Funeral arrangements made by Grein Funeral Directors, 2114 W. Irving Park Road, Chicago, IL 60618. 773-588-6336
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 31, 2020.